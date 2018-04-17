Its a wrap for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy which is helmed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. . The film is based on the lives of Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naezy known for their song "Mere Gully Mein" in Mumbai. It is Ranveer Singh’s second collaboration with Zoya Akhtar after Dil Dhadakne Do.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who were busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy have finally have wrapped up the film’s schedule on Sunday. Director Zoya Akhtar took to her social media sharing a picture of a bouquet with a warm note while bidding adieu to Alia Bhatt. Zoya shared, “Thank you Lulu. What a privilege and pleasure to direct you. Stay delightful. Stay genius. Stay you. Can’t wait to do this again.; #gullyboy.” Gully Boy will mark Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Zoya Akhtar and Excel Entertainment.

Alia also posted a note which says, “And it’s a film wrap for me on Gully Boy!!! Going to miss this set too much. The best best crew and the best people! Love you all …miss you already my zozo and tutu @zoieakhtar @ranveersingh!!” Gully Boy is a musical drama helmed by ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The film is based on the lives of Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naezy known for their song “Mere Gully Mein” in Mumbai. It is Ranveer Singh’s second collaboration with Zoya Akhtar after Dil Dhadakne Do.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to reunite on-screen for YRF’s next?

ALSO READ: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Kartik Aaryan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

Gully Boy is one of the most anticipated films of 2019 as the film created a lot of buzz on the internet ever since it was announced. With a talented star cast like Alia and Ranveer and a brilliant director like Zoya Akhtar, fans cannot wait for Gully Boy to hit the theatres. Also, Ranveer Singh will be seen in a leaner avatar. The film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in prominent roles. Gully Boy is slated to release on February 14, 2019.

ALSO READ: Raazi new poster: Alia Bhatt in a fierce avatar is ready for the kill

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App