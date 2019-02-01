Amrapali Dubey and Ritesh Pandey's upcoming Bhojpuri movie Saiyan Thanedaar is set to release soon. In the picture shared by Amrapali Dubey on her official Instagram handle she is donning a beautiful purple floral top whereas Ritesh IS dressed in a Cop avatar. The picture has garnered thousands of likes and the comment section is pouring with compliments for their amazing chemistry. Take a look

The ever so hot Amrapali Dubey recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture from the sets of Saiyan Thanedar. In the picture shared by Bhojpuri bombshell, Amrapali Dubey is posing opposite costar Ritesh Pandey and the duo is cutting the cake to celebrate the success of getting done with the shoot with director Ishtiyaque Sheikh Bunty. Amrapali Dubey has captioned her picture as- Its a wrap for Saiyaan Thanedaar loved working with this awesome young director Ishtiyaque Sheikh Bunty and the very visionary DOP Vaasu sir and very talented and dedicated actor Ritesh Pandey. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments from her fans who are eagerly waiting for this movie to hit the silver screens.

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey has one busy year ahead with back to back to movies lined up for this year. Some of her movies are- Sher A Hindustan, Sher Singh, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Patna Junction, Saiyaan Thanedaar among others whereas on the other hand singer cum actor Ritesh Pandey will be seen in Karm Yug, Rani weds Raja, Giraftaar, Sindoor Ki Saugandh among others. The duo Amrapali Dubey and Ritesh Pandey will be seen together on the silver screens for the very first time, and the fans are excited to see their sizzling on-screen chemistry. Take a look at the photos here:

