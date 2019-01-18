Varun Dhawan has completed the shooting schedule of their forthcoming film Kalank. Kalank is a period drama helmed by Abhishek Varman. The film is bankrolled by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. It is a multi-carrier film which also features Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Kemmu in the key roles.

After making their debut with the film Student of the Year in 2012, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have worked in a couple of movies together and each one has succeeded at the box office. After Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia and Varun are all set to feature in their fourth film together titled as Kalank. A few minutes ago, Alia and Varun took to their Instagram handle to announce the wrap of Varun’s shooting schedule. The duo shared a striking monochrome photo from this beautiful location announcing the wrap for Varun on Kalank and their fourth film together.

While the last three films of the duo were love stories, Kalank is a period drama helmed by Abhishek Varman. The film is bankrolled by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. It is a multi-carrier film which also features Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Kemmu in the key roles. Earlier in the month, the cast and crew of the film began shooting the last schedule of the film. Here’s take a look at the post shared by Alia and Varun via their official Instagram handle:

In October, Alia also took to her Instagram handle to share a picture marking the commencement of her shooting schedule with Varun for Kalank. The actor has shared another cute picture of two, take a look

Besides Kalank, Alia is also getting ready for the release of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy that is all set to hit the silver screens on February 14, 2019.

