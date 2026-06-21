“It’s All Because of the Janta”: Imtiaz Ali Reacts To PVR INOX Adding Morning Shows For His Partition Drama

The Bollywood filmmaker, Imtiaz Ali, has been able to express his gratitude and surprise regarding the huge theatre turn of events in regards to his Partition romance movie, Main Vaapas Aaunga.

After its opening on 12th June 2026 with modest earnings of ₹1.15 crore, it looked as though the movie was going to take the route of the theater. However, word-of-mouth publicity has led to multiplex houses, including PVR INOX and Cinepolis, adding more screenings even during unusual hours such as early mornings.

“Thoda Hairaan Bhi Hoon”: Imtiaz Ali on His Friday Collections Doubling

Referring directly to the revival of the box-office success through these unscheduled visits to the cinema halls to talk to fans, Imtiaz Ali attributed the longevity of the film to the audience (janta) only.

“Pehle jis din Friday ko film release hui thi, aur aaj ek hafte baad phir Friday hai, toh collection pehle Friday se shayad double hai. To yeh sab janta ki wajah se hi hua hai, word of mouth ki wajah se hi hua hai. Overwhelming feeling hai, bahut khushi ki baat hai, thoda hairaan bhi hoon…”

(On the day the film was released last Friday, and now a week later on Friday again, the collections are almost double compared to the opening Friday. This has all happened because of the audience, due to strong word of mouth. It is an overwhelming feeling, a matter of great joy, and I am also a bit surprised.)

— Imtiaz Ali

The figures of the movie prove the point of his amazement. As the first weekend performance of Main Vaapas Aaunga ended with a modest ₹5.50 crore figure, the second Friday saw a staggering 130% increase from the first day, collecting ₹4.30 crore net. The movie continued the trend in its second Saturday, setting itself up for an all-time high second weekend total that surpasses the entire first week’s collection of ₹12.25 crores.

PVR INOX and Exhibitors Scramble to Add Screenings

The organic momentum has left the multiplex majors with no choice but to urgently restructure their scheduling chart despite the direct threat posed by the release of Cocktail 2.

Imtiaz personally thanked the heads of theatres such as Gautam Dutta of PVR INOX for pointing out the fact that the growth of the movie throughout the week was because of “the genuine and sustained interest of the audience and not just a strong opening weekend.”

The director has also pointed out that the additional slots offered, including the extremely rare 6:50 AM morning slot in Koramangala, Bangalore, have witnessed houses packed to the brim. “There is a huge demand, which I am seeing since I myself go to many theatres, and people tell me that we don’t have any shows,” says Ali.

Industry Backing and the Power of Old-School Romance

Apart from the ticket counters, the film has garnered considerable appreciation within the industry itself. In his interview, Ali mentioned that legendary filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was one of the first people to offer his congratulations, asking him to remain calm amidst the slow opening weeks of the film. Notable actors such as Rani Mukerji and Ayushmann Khurrana too have offered high praise to this artistic gem.

The story of the film, which revolves around Naseeruddin Shah as an old man suffering from dementia, recalling a long-lost love story during the time of 1947 partition, alternates between timelines to show the youthful counterparts of the characters, played by Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh.

With the emotional touch of AR Rahman’s music and poetic lyrics of Irshad Kamil, Main Vaapas Aaunga has managed to connect with Gen Z and millennials who wish to witness an age-old romance. By remaining consistent through the weekdays and making a huge success of the second weekend, the film has emerged as a sleeper hit of the season.

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