Get excited as Amitabh Bachchan has dropped in his uber-cool look for his brand new song Babumba from his upcoming film 102 Not Out. Earlier, the megastar had also surprised his fans by sharing a small snippet of the song on his Instagram account. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor is scheduled to hit the screens on May 4, 2018.

Welcome the newest rapper in the town: Amitabh Bachchan. As we all know, Big B is lending his voice for a brand new song from his upcoming comedy film 102 Not Out. On Sunday morning, the megastar took to his instagram handle to share his uber cool avatar for his new song ‘Badumba.’ In the photo, Amitabh can be donning a red kurta paired with a light blue coat that he styled with his funky blue shades while a few girls in the background can be seen admiring the 75-year-old actor.

Earlier, the megastar had also surprised his fans by sharing a small snippet of the song on his Instagram account. He captioned, “3:30 am .. in the recoding studio .. trying to rap for the new song for 102 Not Out .. fun becoming .. hahaeha.” Reflecting on his experience, the 72-year-old actor had earlier wrote on his blog: “One could sit inside the portals of a studio for hours just jamming and having the time of your life… those moments are special and precious. But with that comes the fear of the shooting of it and the apprehensions of its performing. Never a dull moment in our lives!” In the film, Amitabh Bachchan will be essaying the role of a 102-year-old father of a 75-year-old man played by Rishi Kapoor.

Talking about the film and experience of working with the two veteran actors, Filmmaker Umesh Shukla told Scroll, “When you see them both perform on camera, you suddenly see the magic happening. One is spontaneous and the other is very method. But the craft that they bring out does not seem like craft because they look so natural. Their subtle performance is magic.” Directed by Oh My God fame director Umesh Shukla, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 4, 2018.

