It’s Been An Annoyance, Says Brad Pitt On Dealing With Media Scrutiny Over Divorce With Angelina Jolie

Hollywood icon Brad Pitt is preparing for the next phase of his life, both personally and professionally. With his high-octane film F1 set to hit theaters soon, he also recently wrapped up a long-standing divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.

In a candid conversation with a leading magazine, Pitt opened up about the challenges of living in the public eye and addressed his divorce for the first time.

Brad Pitt Reflects On Divorce With Angelina Jolie

Speaking in the interview, Pitt acknowledged how his private affairs have constantly made headlines. He stated, “My personal life is always in the news. It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way. It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do.”

“So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that, I don’t know. I don’t know. Mostly I feel pretty…. My life is fairly contained. It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit.”

Divorce From Angelina Jolie Was Just a Legal Step, Says Pitt

When asked whether the finalization of his divorce brought any emotional closure or relief, Brad kept it simple: “Not really. It wasn’t that significant—just the legal part coming to a close.”

Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship began on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005. The couple tied the knot in 2014 at their French estate, Château Miraval, but their marriage came to an end years later amidst legal battles over custody and assets.

Brad Pitt is now focused on the release of his upcoming film F1 – The Movie, directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski. The film, which explores the adrenaline-fueled world of Formula 1 racing, will premiere exclusively in theaters and IMAX on June 27.

Audiences can watch the movie in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, ensuring a wider reach for fans across the globe.