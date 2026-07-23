‘It’s Done, Bro’: Salman Khan Requests Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike, Asks Student To Go Back Home

Bollywood’ Bhaijaan Salman Khan took everyone by surprise when he came to the support of recent protests happening at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the irregularities in the NEET exams. But now the superstar has taken a step further today by appealing to Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. Taking to social media, the actor urged that after the tweet by Prime Minister Narendar Modi, it was sure that there will be strict actions against those who were responsible.

What Triggered Salman Khan’s Public Appeal?

Intervention by Salman Khan comes after the assurance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that stern action will be taken against those behind the huge educational scam. Taking advantage of the assurance by the Prime Minister, the actor reiterated that the safety and well-being of the students were paramount and called upon the youths to leave the demonstration sites.

The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So… pic.twitter.com/89Ykfs5r4k — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 23, 2026







In his message to Wangchuk on X (formerly Twitter), Salman Khan addressed him informally as a brother.

“Sonam, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home.” — Salman Khan on X

He added that students should pack up and alleviate their parents’ anxiety, stating he is confident the perpetrators will face serious consequences.

Why Is Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalized?

Wangchuk has been the core of the highly charged national agitation staged out of Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Wangchuk’s health has taken a very drastic turn over the past three weeks due to which he has suffered great weight loss and depletion of muscles. Recently, Wangchuk was shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram as per the directives of the Delhi High Court.

Though heavy pressures have been exerted on Wangchuk from both doctors and politicians, he has always declined to end his hunger strike. In the beginning, his conditions of ending the fast included meeting the Parliamentarians for the youth leaders.

How Does Khan’s Stance Compare To The Rest Of Bollywood?

The hopeful call to send students back home from Salman Khan is in stark contrast to the angry rhetoric from other actors within the industry. With the move of Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police during the week, the anger from the film industry came quickly.

Vishal Dadlani criticized the way the police went about moving the students, while Prakash Raj, a veteran actor, called the move a cowardly one out of fear from the government. Actresses Dia Mirza and Bhumi Pednekar have also backed the students and Wangchuk’s call for transparency.



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