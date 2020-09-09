Kangana Ranaut has responded to cinematographer PC Sreeram's comment stating that it is her loss to not work with him. Earlier, Sreeram said that he rejected a film because it had Kangana Ranaut in it.

After ace cinematographer PC Sreeram said that he had to reject a film as it had actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, the actor responded and said that it was “entirely” her loss.

The ‘Queen’ actor responded to PC Sreeram’s tweet and said, “I missed the opportunity to work with a legend like you sir, it’s entirely my loss.” She went on to wish the best to the ‘Padman’ cinematographer and said that she is glad that he took the “right call.”

“I don’t know what exactly made you uneasy about me but I am glad you took the right call, wish you all the best,” she tweeted.Taking to Twitter, the ‘Padman’ cinematographer had earlier in the day stated that he felt “uneasy” to work in a film with Kangana in the lead.

“Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Deep down I felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding,” he tweeted.”Some times its only abt what feels right. Wishing them all the best,” he added.

The statement of the ‘Cheeni Kum’ cinematographer comes amid the ongoing Twitter war between the ‘Queen’ actor and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, which followed after the actor said she felt unsafe in Mumbai and said the city seems like “Pakistan occupied Kashmir” to her.

ALSO READ: ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ to end in 2021 after 14 years

I missed the opportunity to work with a legend like you sir, it’s entirely my loss, I don’t know what exactly made you uneasy about me but I am glad you took the right call, wish you all the best 🙂🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

The 33-year-old actor has been making headlines with her bold statements and revelations about the Hindi film industry after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June.Ranaut has been demanding justice for the late Bollywood actor and has been calling for the eradication of what she terms as “nepotism” in the film industry.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Kangana’s Mumbai visit, Shiv Sena calls Centre’s decision to provide security ‘unfortunate’