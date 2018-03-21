Party actress Sanchita Shetty is busy having some quality time with her family. While talking to Latha Srinivasan of NewsX, she revealed that she had gone to Bengaluru to spend time with her family as she rarely gets time with them. The pretty actress has also featured in 'Johnny' with Prashanth which is a remake of the Hindi film 'Johnny Gaddar'.

She is busy working in director Venkat Prabhu’s ‘Party’ and actress Sanchita Shetty can’t be happier. “Watching director Venkat Prabhu’s films are such good fun but shooting at them is more fun,” laughs Sanchita. She goes on to add that it was one of the best teams she has worked with in her career so far. “It’s got a large cast and it was great working with all of them,” she adds. The actress plays Adithi in this flick that was shot entirely in the Fiji Islands.

Now that the Tamil film industry is on strike, ask Sanchita what she is up to and she replies, “I had gone to Bangalore to spend time with my family. I rarely get time with them since I am busy shooting but now that there is a break it’s great to spend time with them. I celebrated Ugadi (New Year) at home last week.” The pretty actress also has ‘Johnny’ with Prashanth which is a remake of the Hindi film ‘Johnny Gaddar’. There is a buzz that she had signed on a film with big Tamil production house. Sanchita says, “I can’ t talk about this but there is a new project in Tamil and I am very excited! It’s a role that I am thrilled with. One rarely gets this kind of role and I am fortunate enough to have bagged it.”

She also says there some more projects she is in talks within Kannada as well. As for what she’s going to do till shooting resumes, Sanchita says she is all set to travel. “I loved Fiji Islands – it was heaven. Such a beautiful place. I am in Chennai for a few days but after that, I plan to take off somewhere. Where is what I haven’t decided,” she signs off.

ALSO READ: Manmarziyaan first look: Abhishek Bachchan makes a comeback; joins Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s dream project Mahabharata to be co-produced by Mukesh Ambani?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App