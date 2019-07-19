Kapoor's fun mode made them to party all night, recently Arjun Kapoor spotted with sister Khushi, Shanaya, Rhea and Anshula. No doubt Kapoor clan knows how to live life in each moment.

It’s family time! for Kapoor siblings, Arjun Kapoor spotted in Mumbai chilling with sister Khushi, Shanaya, Rhea and Anshula, actor Mohit Marwah with his wife Anita Mohit Marwah also came to join the fun session.

No doubt the Kapoor siblings giving us a major family goal after being engaged in a tight working schedule. Many a time brother-sister were be seen backing each other in there highs and lows, be it supporting Arjun Kapoor for his relationship with Malaika or on Sridevi’s demise controversy, the family stands firmly with each other.

Recently Rhea and Khushi Kapoor shared the video, and in the video, all were smiling ear to ear enjoying the moment, Rhea captioned, @khushikapoor is the new baba on the block. In another video, Shanaya was seen salivating over the dessert and the video was captioned, Shanaya gets emotional about her ice cream cake.

Check the video here:

Hence proved, Kapoor knows how to live life on their own terms, However, recently Anshula shared a throwback picture from the fam jam gallery, and in the photo, all were looking cute yet in a mess with each other, that who will be going to sit in the toy car, Anshula captioned the photo that’s her expression when @arjunkapoor told her that he will drive hahaha! Gotta love the 90s when they all were all basically a cute messs! #90sKids #ThisIsProofThatIveNeverWantedToDrive’.

