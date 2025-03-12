‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She Is ‘Lucky’

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has shared rare insights into her relationship with actor Bradley Cooper in an exclusive interview for Vogue’s April cover story. While Hadid is known for keeping her personal life private, she gave a heartfelt look at how dating Cooper has influenced her life, particularly her newfound appreciation for theater.

“Bradley has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life,” Hadid revealed.

Challenges of Dating in the Public Eye

Despite the joy in their relationship, Hadid acknowledged that being with another public figure comes with unique challenges. She described their relationship as “very romantic and happy” but admitted that maintaining a sense of normalcy while dating can be difficult.

She expressed that even her friends who are not celebrities face difficulties in meeting people and finding the right places to go. The added factor of privacy concerns makes things even trickier.

“There is always uncertainty,” she said, highlighting the difficulty of knowing whether others will respect boundaries and privacy.

Personal Growth and Understanding in Love

Hadid also shared her thoughts on self-awareness and growth in a relationship.

“I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” she said. “And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve… and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word.”

Mutual Admiration and Support

One of the things Hadid admires most about Cooper is his creativity. She shared that she deeply respects him as an artist and values the support and belief he gives her.

Receiving encouragement from someone she admires has helped her build confidence in her own career. She explained that it has motivated her to step outside her comfort zone, including taking on auditions and embracing challenges without the fear of failure.

A Relationship That Grew Over Time

Hadid and Cooper were first linked in October 2023 when they were seen dining together at Via Carota in New York City. Over time, their relationship has flourished, and they have integrated their families into their lives.

Cooper shares an 8-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with his ex, model Irina Shayk, while Hadid has a 4-year-old daughter, Khai, with her former partner, singer Zayn Malik. Their bond has continued to strengthen as they balance their romantic relationship and co-parenting responsibilities.

In October 2024, Hadid shared that Cooper was supportive even while he was on dad duty, watching her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show from home.

No Rush for Engagement

Although their relationship is serious, Hadid and Cooper are not in a rush to take the next step. A source told PEOPLE in January that while they are deeply committed to each other, an engagement is not something they are actively pursuing at the moment.

The insider emphasized that both Hadid and Cooper are happy together but are taking things at their own pace, ensuring that their relationship continues to grow naturally.

For now, the couple is enjoying their time together, supporting each other’s careers, and navigating their lives as parents. With love, respect, and shared experiences, their relationship continues to thrive.