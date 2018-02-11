Anchor and famous TV star, Mandira Bedi is giving major fitness goals in her latest Instagram post where she's found doing push-ups in a saree. The host at the event challenged this fitness icon to do push-ups in a saree. Mandira stated her lifestyle is quite associated with fitness since a perennial time, therefore, she does not have to take out time because it has become part of her life.

Prominent anchor and famous for her TV serial Shanti, Mandira Bedi is giving major fitness goals in her latest Instagram post where she’s found doing push-ups in a saree. The post has broken all types of societal created doctrines against working out in a traditional attire, saree. Considered as a fitness icon Mandira Bedi shared a video from an event where she was challenged on the stage by the host to do push-ups. The depiction of her video and many other female fitness icons have often gained attention on social media and have been admired immensely.

The actress is a mother, entrepreneur, an artist, despite her hectic schedule she manages a good time for exercising with this tremendous body. Doing push-ups in a saree and sky-high heels give a lot of motivation to all the fitness fanatics as well as frivolous people. Mandira stated her lifestyle is quite associated with fitness since for a perennial time she has invested in exercising, therefore, she does not have to take out time because it has become part of her life. On eating healthy, she asserted that 70% of the diet plays an essential role to have a fine and robust body, hence she gives major importance to what to eat and what not to eat.

Amid hectic busy routines and lifestyle, the body demands some amount of exercise, which sometimes becomes difficult, however in order to stay fit and have a calm mind its imperative to do some workout. It can be in different forms such as dancing, jogging, weight training, aerobics, brisk walks at the park near your residence. A firm body and mind will always function more efficiently and vibrantly. Some little amount of sweat is healthy. More power to Mandira Bedi and people like her who have broken the conformism aspects of a society.