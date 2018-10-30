On Tuesday morning, India and Pakistan woke up to this sweet little news that Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik are now proud parents of a baby boy. Recently, the couple has unveiled the name of their baby boy and it is Izhaan Mirza Mallik. Izhaan is of Arabic origin and means "genius".

On Tuesday morning, India and Pakistan woke up to this sweet little news that Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik are now proud parents of a baby boy. With the addition of this new chapter to their lives comes a great responsibility and excitement in the lives of the celebrity sportspersons. Recently, the couple has unveiled the name of their baby boy and it is Izhaan Mirza Mallik. Izhaan is of Arabic origin and means “genius”. There are some variations to the meanings too, which translates the name as God’s gift or submission in God.

Earlier in the day, Shoaib took to his Twitter handle and announced the happy news to the world. Through his tweet, he confirmed that it is a baby boy and Sania and the little angle are well and doing great as usual. He further thanked the people who have been praying for the family and for their blessings. Sania delivered the baby in Rainbow Hospital in Hyderabad. Besides Shoaib, Sania’s sister Anam Mirza also expressed her excitement over becoming new aunt via her Instagram handle.

Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled 🙏🏼 #BabyMirzaMalik 👼🏼 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 30, 2018

B-town director and one of Sania Mirza’s best friend, Farah Khan also shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram wishing Sania happiness on becoming a mum. She posted a picture with Sania and it is just too cute. Here’s take a look:

Earlier during the Goa Festival 2018, Sania has declared that the couple has decided to keep the surname of their baby Mirza-Mallik. She had also told the media that Malik wants a daughter. Malik and Sania tied the knot in 2010 in a Hyderabadi-Muslim wedding. Sources have recently confirmed that both the baby and mother are doing great and the baby weighs around 3.5 kg.

