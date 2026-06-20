‘It’s Not Okay’: Imtiaz Ali Sparks Debate With Remarks On Burqa And Parda During Podcast

Famous movie director, Imtiaz Ali has found himself in the middle of an intense discussion taking place online. While being interviewed on the popular podcast series Unfiltered by Samdish, directed by Samdish Bhatia, the 55-year-old director spoke out about his opinion on the conditioning imposed by patriarchy, thereby instigating a fierce debate on social media about choice vs. regression.

The director, who has been in the news lately because of his recently released Partition-themed romance film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, was quite blunt in discussing the psychology behind the conservative clothing tradition.

Why Imtiaz Ali Labels Internalised Parda Comfort as a Sign of a Degenerated Society

However, the discussion turned controversial once it revolved around patriarchal structures and subtle conditioning that occurs. Imtiaz said very clearly that he has no appreciation of the idea that submission is just about personal comfort as true freedom cannot be achieved while confined in a system.

“The whole thing of me being comfortable in my burqa, being comfortable in my parda – it’s a degenerate society, and you feel like that, then you’re wrong,” Imtiaz declared in the podcast.

Adding further to his perspective on the topic and making it more psychological, the director of Tamasha said that sometimes adaptation to restrictive behaviour is simply a matter of survival rather than free choice. Being really comfortable in a veil means that one feels completely victimized by themselves, which makes him have trouble understanding how it happens mentally.

Samdish Bhatia’s Counter-Argument Sparks Freedom of Choice Debate Online

However, this straightforward approach faced immediate resistance from the show’s host. According to Samdish Bhatia, in such a diverse nation where the communities exist, it may not be appropriate or fair enough for outsiders to come in and question anything which has been mutually accepted by the members of that community.

Quickly clarifying himself, the director said that he was not making any attempt to go into their households as per the state restrictions. “This has nothing to do with stopping anyone,” he clarified as he assured that he will not go to their places to tell them what to do.

Rather, he presented his opinions as a wider request for moderation in today’s world where there is a need for open dialogue. He expressed doubts regarding the whereabouts of moderates in the modern society where the extremist views had made dialogue impossible. In a rather friendly manner, Imtiaz reassured the host and his viewers with the statement, “I am not your enemy. I will still enjoy your nihari.”

How Main Vaapas Aaunga’s Box Office Run Shows the Director’s Cult Legacy

The viral podcast debate takes place in a period when Imtiaz’s latest directorial release, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is following a unique course at the theatres. It was released on June 12, 2026, and revolves around a heart-wrenching story of a tragic love during the partition era in 1947 that an old man could never get over his entire lifetime.

Consistent with the usual trend of Imtiaz Ali films, this movie too started on a weak note at the theatres, collecting a little over ₹14 crore in its first week of release at premium multiplexes. However, similarly to other movies of Imtiaz Ali, such as Rockstar or Tamasha, the deep emotional content, sensitive treatment of Partition violence against women, and brilliant acting by veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah have resulted in a huge boom in positive word of mouth of the movie.

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