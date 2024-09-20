Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
It’s Official! Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Announced By Netflix

Netflix has officially announced the commencement of production for season 2 of its live-action adaptation of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’.

Alongside this news, the streaming giant revealed that Miya Cech will portray the beloved character Toph, an earthbender who joins the journey of the young Avatar. The announcement came via a teaser video released by Netflix, which, while keeping Cech’s face hidden, hints at her character’s impressive earth-bending abilities.

Cech’s previous credits include a notable role in the Emmy-winning series ‘Beef’ and a part in Adam Sandler’s ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’.

MUST READ: David Schwimmer Recalls How Late Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry Was A Fan Of His Comedy

The live-action adaptation, which premiered in February, was renewed for two additional seasons shortly after its release.

The series follows Aang (Gordon Cormier), the last Airbender and young Avatar, as he strives to master the four elements–Water, Earth, Fire, and Air–to restore balance in a world plagued by the Fire Nation’s threat.

Kiawentiio portrays Katara, Aang’s friend, while Ian Ousley plays her brother Sokka, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show’s ensemble cast for season 2 also includes Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko.

In interviews ahead of the show’s premiere, Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ousley, and Liu expressed their excitement about bringing Toph into the fold.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kiawentiio remarked, “With the animated series, it just gets better every season. I think adding a new addition to our group, getting to see Toph, is super exciting.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ | Zoe Saldana All Set To Return In Lioness Season 2- Know Plot Details Here!   

