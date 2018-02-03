The release date of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor starrer film which will be directed by Siddharth Anand and will be produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner, has been announced by film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The action movie is slated to release on October 2, next year.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the filming is expected to begin in August this year and should conclude by February 2019 end

Yash Raj Productions forthcoming film which will feature Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, has finally got a release date. The film, which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, will be produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner. After many speculations, it has finally been confirmed that the film will be released on October 2, next year. It will be for the first time that two phenomenal dancers—Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will be sharing the screen space together. Also, Hrithik will be collaborating with YRF after 11 years since Dhoom 2. According to speculations, Hrithik is supposed to be a ‘guru’ of Tiger Shroff in the film. We may expect him to be trainer or teacher of some sort, like of martial arts.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the filming is expected to begin in August this year and should conclude by February 2019 end. The yet-untitled film is set for an October 2, 2019 release.“#BreakingNews: Yash Raj’s Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff – Vaani Kapoor starrer [not titled yet] to release on Wednesday, 2 Oct 2019 [Gandhi Jayanti]… Directed by Siddharth Anand… Produced by Aditya Chopra… It will be a 5-day extended weekend,” Taran Adarsh tweeted. He also followed up the above tweet with, “More on Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff – Vaani Kapoor starrer: Hrithik plays Tiger’s guru in this thriller… Filming to begin in Aug 2018… Shooting will conclude by Feb-end 2019.”

#BreakingNews: Yash Raj’s Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff – Vaani Kapoor starrer [not titled yet] to release on Wednesday, 2 Oct 2019 [Gandhi Jayanti]… Directed by Siddharth Anand… Produced by Aditya Chopra… It will be a 5-day extended weekend. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

More on Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff – Vaani Kapoor starrer: Hrithik plays Tiger’s guru in this thriller… Filming to begin in Aug 2018… Shooting will conclude by Feb-end 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

Apart from this interesting project, Hrithik will be seen in Super 30 set for January 25, 2019, release while Tiger will be seen in Student Of The Year 2 on November 23 and before that in Baaghi 2 which will release in April this year.