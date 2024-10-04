Home
Friday, October 4, 2024
we-woman

It’s Official! Sajid Nadiadwala Announces Salman Khan’s ‘Kick 2’

On Friday, Producer Sajid Nadiadwala took to Instagram and shared a candid photoshoot of Salman Khan. In the image, Salman can be seen flaunting his biceps.

It’s Official! Sajid Nadiadwala Announces Salman Khan’s ‘Kick 2’

Loved watching Salman Khan in ‘Kick’? If yes, then there’s great news for you all. Bollywood superstar, fondly known as ‘Bhaijaan’, is all set to come up with ‘Kick 2’.

On Friday, Producer Sajid Nadiadwala took to Instagram and shared a candid photoshoot of Salman Khan. In the image, Salman can be seen flaunting his biceps.

However, it’s Sajid’s caption that caught everyone’s attention.

“It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar.!!! From Grand Sajid Nadiadwala (sic),” he wrote, leaving fans excited.

Within no time, fans chimed in the comment section and expressed their excitement about ‘Kick 2’.
“Super excited…can’t wait for Kick 2,” a social media user wrote.
“Best news…all the best bhaijaan,” another user wrote.

Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Kick’ was released in 2014. It also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Randeep Hooda and Jacqueliine Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy shooting for ‘Sikandar’. A.R. Murugadoss is directing the film. It is set to release next Eid. Recently, Salman shared a picture from the sets of the ‘Sikandar’.

In the picture, Salman is wearing a light blue shirt and smiling at a screen nearby.Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss can be seen sharing a laugh with him.”Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala’s #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025,” he captioned the post.
In May 2024, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film.

“Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can’t wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!,” the post read.
Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, “You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update, and here it is. Surprise!! I’m truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar.”

In the coming days, he will also be seen hosting the 18th of ‘Bigg Boss’.

MUST READ | Reese Witherspoon Teams Up With Harlan Coben For Debut Novel

(With inputs from ANI)

