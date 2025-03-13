Home
It’s Official! Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Secret Engagement Confirmed By This Spider-Man Co-Star

The couple has been together since 2021 and co-owns a $3.7 million home in London's Richmond. According to sources, they envision a traditional family life and plan to be hands-on parents when they start a family.

Tom Holland And Zendaya


Tom Holland and Zendaya are officially engaged! Their Spider-Man co-star, Jacob Batalon, recently confirmed the exciting news, weeks after rumors surfaced about the couple’s impending wedding.

Zendaya’s Diamond Ring Sparks Speculation

The engagement rumors first gained traction in January, when Zendaya was spotted wearing a stunning diamond ring at the Golden Globes. Reports suggest that Tom proposed between Christmas and New Year, with sources revealing that he took a traditional approach by seeking permission from Zendaya’s family before popping the question.

A source told DailyMail.com, “The proposal was sweet and romantic, happening over the holidays. Tom made sure to ask for Zendaya’s parents’ blessing, and everyone is thrilled.”

Jacob Batalon Confirms the Proposal

During an interview with Metro, Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned Leeds in the Spider-Man franchise, confirmed the engagement while discussing his own recent proposal to Veronica Leahov.

When asked whether he and Tom planned their engagements together, he responded, “No, we didn’t know about each other’s plans. But I will say, I thought about it first.”

Tom and Zendaya’s Plans for the Future

The couple has been together since 2021 and co-owns a $3.7 million home in London’s Richmond. According to sources, they envision a traditional family life and plan to be hands-on parents when they start a family.

“They do not want nannies raising their kids. One of them will always be there,” a source revealed.

Tom has previously expressed his desire to step away from acting when he becomes a father. Speaking to Men’s Health, he stated, “When I have kids, you won’t see me in movies anymore. I’ll just disappear, play golf, and be a dad.”

Zendaya’s Engagement Ring: A $500,000 Stunner

Zendaya’s eye-catching solitaire diamond ring is estimated to be worth around $500,000, with experts suggesting it could be a 5-6 carat cushion-cut diamond set on a yellow gold band. The design bears a resemblance to rings created by London-based jeweler Jessica McCormack.

Jewelry specialist Laura Taylor told DailyMail.com, “Zendaya’s ring is an exquisite piece featuring a sizable diamond with a simple yet elegant setting.”

A Relationship Built on Privacy

Tom and Zendaya first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, but kept their relationship private until 2021.

Tom has emphasized the importance of keeping their romance out of the public eye, stating on Jay Shetty’s podcast, “My relationship is sacred. I try my best to keep it private because that’s what’s healthiest for us.”

