Priyanka Chopra on Friday dropped the cover page of her much-awaited memoir, 'Unfinished' on Instagram which is available for pre-orders now.

Former Miss World and actor Priyanka Chopra on Friday dropped the cover page of her much-awaited memoir, ‘Unfinished’ on Instagram and the Quantico star took this opportunity to reveal to her fans worldwide that being “unfinished” has a deeper meaning for her and has been in fact one of her most common threads in life. The multifaceted personality noted that ironically she had named this memoir years before she even started writing it. Priyanka Chopra further added how even after being in public life for 20 years, the actor still feels very much unfinished.

In August the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador had taken to social media to reveal that the manuscript of her memoir, Unfinished has been printed and ever since the actor, singer and producer has been busy sharing sneak peek and stills from the pages with her fans. The memoir will be a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations by her and the actor is now on the process of releasing her closest personal project to the public and fans which is finally available for preorders.

In another post, sharing with her fans how the actor’s life is not a fairytale and where some risks paid off while some didn’t, Priyanka wrote that her parents had taught her from a very young age to have the courage of conviction which enabled her to take many leaps of faith and risks.

Priyanka Chopra who began her career at the age of 17 winning Miss India and later went on to win Miss World to making international stardom and history as the first Indian actor to star as the lead of a TV drama series ‘Quantico’, further noted, “what I learned during this process is that I have never shied away from change, or forced guilt on myself for leaving something unfinished.”