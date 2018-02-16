After two years of marriage, Friends tar Jennifer Aniston and Hollywood actor Justin Theroux are separating. The Hollywood couple made the official announcement through Aniston' longtime publicist Stephen Huvane. Both Aniston and Theroux wanted to convey the truth directly. The couple are determined to keep respect and love that they have for one another and whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative, the statement said.

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston has ended her marriage with husband Justin Theroux after two years. Before separation, there were rumours of both Aniston and Justin Theroux living separately. The Friends star and The Leftovers actor officially announced their separation on Thursday through a joint statement. The Hollywood couple wanted to convey the truth directly to avoid any further developing speculations. After her 3 years, engagement in 2012 Aniston tied the knot with Theroux in August of 2015. The Hollywood couple were partner in work in 2012 movie Wanderlust in which Jennifer Aniston shared the silver screen with Paul Rudd.

Aniston and Theroux were last seen together when they spent the New Year’s during the couple’s annual vacation to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. Theroux in his recent interview revealed that the couple were not together on Anniston birthday on February 11. The Hollywood actor, who played a small role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi added that he will not be spending the Valentine’s Day with Aniston. The 49-year old actress was previously married to another Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt. Aniston’s marriage to Brad Pitt lasted for 5-years from 2000 to 2005. Aniston rose to fame through her hit television sitcom Friends co-starring Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were quoted as saying in the statement released by Aniston’s publicist, Stephen Huvane. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another,” the statement added.