Marvel Studios celebrated its 10th anniversary in a way never seen before. They assembled 79 actors and filmmakers that have been the part of Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years for a class photo. Since it was Iron Man's anniversary actually, main protagonist Robert Downey Jr sat at the very front and in the centre of the entire group.

The photoshoot actually took place on October 7, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia on the sets of Avengers: Infinity War

When Marvel Studios picked the idea of Iron Man from the comic books and crystallised it into a full feature film in 2008, the superhero lovers embraced it with open arms and the movie went on to collect a massive half a billion dollars at the box office. The incredible feedback from the public pushed the makers to such buoyant levels that Marvel has produced 18 fantastic movies so far and almost half a dozen more are in its kitty. To mark 10 years of their breathtaking journey, Marvel Studios did something so unprecedented that fans can’t stop talking about.

Marvel Studios is a multi-billion dollar empire now and they celebrated their 10th anniversary in all grandeur. The studios assembled at least 79 actors and filmmakers that have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years for a class photo. Since it was Iron Man’s anniversary actually, main protagonist Robert Downey Jr sat at the very front and in the centre of the entire group.

10 years in the making. pic.twitter.com/kT5BWfVLU1 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 8, 2018

The photoshoot actually took place on October 7, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia on the sets of Avengers: Infinity War. The photograph also featured Brie Larson, who will make her Marvel debut with the upcoming movie Captain Marvel. Apart from Downey, there were Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Holland, Sean Gunn, Hannah John- Kamen, Zoe Saldana, Angela Bassett, Jon Favreau, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kurt Russell, Danai Gurira, William Hurt, Karen Gillan and so on.

Marvel Studios kicks off its yearlong 10th anniversary celebration with a behind-the-scenes look at the class photo featuring 79 actors and filmmakers from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe! pic.twitter.com/ZeUsdDNKkH — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 8, 2018

Marvel Studios is currently busy producing Avengers: Infinity War which will hit the theatres on May 4, 2018. In the upcoming superhero movie, the regular cast of Avengers will team up with Guardians of the Galaxy and a lot of other superheroes part of the franchise to subjugate the threat of virtually undefeatable Thanos.