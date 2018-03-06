Television actor Dipika Kakar in a recent interview has put all rumours to rest after admitting that she did convert to Islam after getting married to her longtime beau Shoaib Ibrahim on February 22. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the sets of popular daily soap Sasural Simar Ka seven years ago, where they played the lead role.

Television stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim tied the knot on February 22 and their wedding in Bhopal was a dreamy affair. However, there were many speculations about Dipika converting to Islam as Shoaib is a Muslim and even the marriage rituals and ceremonies were done according to the Muslim traditions. The question of Dipika converting to Islam remained unanswered until in a recent interview that she has converted to Islam, but felt that she didn’t have to reveal any further details about such a private matter.

In an interview to a leading daily, Dipika said, “It’s true I have done it, but why and when I have done it, don’t think it needs to be talked about.”She further added, “I think it is a very personal matter and I don’t think I need to talk about it openly in front of the media. For the audience and media we are actors have always shared everything. All our happy moments we have shared with you all, but this I think is a very personal space and I don’t give anyone the permission to enter the space. Definitely, it is true and I am not denying it. I am very happy and proud that I have done it for myself and my happiness. My family was with me in this decision and my intentions were not to hurt anyone. This is my decision.”

ALSO READ: Raid new song Black Jama Hai: Ajay Devgn fights against corruption in this powerful track

ALSO READ: Mental Hai Kya new poster: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao are anything but sane

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the sets of popular daily soap Sasural Simar Ka seven years ago, where they played the lead role— Prem and Simar and their on-screen chemistry as a married couple was loved by the fans, are now actually married and their fans are extremely happy for them. Pictures from their haldi and sangeet ceremony went viral on social media and all their fans were pouring in wished for the adorable couple.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn to do a special cameo in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App