After paving her way into the hearts of Romanians with her highly popular show 'Dancing for you', the very beautiful Iulia Vantur marked her entry in India with her first ever Hindi song 'Aap Se Mausiiquii' opposite Himesh Reshamiya. Recently, the hot and sexy diva also featured in a song titled 'Harjaii' opposite TV show host Maniesh Paul Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Iulia Vantur.

Born in Romania, Super hot and sexy Iulia Vantur took her first step in the glamour and entertainment industry at the age of 15. From a modeling instructor to the co-presenter of Romania’s most watched show ‘Dancing For You’, Iulia was felicitated with immense stardom and awards for her work. The beautiful diva made her singing debut in the India opposite Himesh Reshamiya in a song titled ‘Aap Se Mausiiquii in 2017. After which, she featured in a music single titled ‘Harjaii’ opposite TV personality Maniesh Paul.

Although Iulia is yet to make her big Bollywood entry, the diva shot to fame in Bollywood because of her rumoured relationship with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. While the duo has never commented on their alleged relationship, Iulia’s close bond with his family and paparazzi pictures, tell a different story altogether. When a leading daily had earlier questioned the diva about Salman, she said, “I never talk about [Salman Khan] because I usually keep my personal life for myself. I feel this is the only area one should keep sacred. Our work anyway gives us all the exposure, but what’s so intimate and private in your life, should be there only for you and your loved ones. That’s the reason I’ve not been speaking about it. There are things that are so precious that you want to protect them.”

Latest reports also suggest that Iulia will be soon crooning a romantic track in Salman’s upcoming film Race 3 along with Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam. Take a look at Iulia Vantur’s 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos and we’re sure you would not be able to take your eyes off her.

