I have been enjoying the high of the success of Baahubali for the last 6-7 years. While making it, then release of part 1 and then the release of part 2 and all the accolades it got after that. What I was exceptionally happy about was Ghazi getting awarded the best regional film, Rana Daggubati from Bahubali was quoted saying after the film bagged three awards at the 65th National Film Awards.

On Friday, Baahubali: The Conclusion won 3 awards at the 65th National Film Awards. The handsome hunk Rana Daggubati played the role of Ballaladeva in the fantasy epic drama. Daggubati was quoted saying, “I have been enjoying the high of the success of Baahubali for the last 6-7 years. While making it, then release of part 1 and then the release of part 2 and all the accolades it got after that. What I was exceptionally happy about was Ghazi getting awarded the best regional film. That is the film that had a lot of resistance when putting together because it is not in a regular Telugu format. That it did not have the songs or a love story but ultimately we (who believed in the story) went to succeed,” he noted.

SS Rajamouli on his twitter wrote, “Congratulations to our entire team of #Baahubali2 for being awarded the ‘Best Popular Wholesome Entertainment Film’ at the 65th #NationalAwards. Thanks to the committee for recognizing our teams work in Action and Visual Effects categories as well(sic).”He also congratulated Rana and tweeted, “Congrats @RanaDaggubati, Sankalp and @PVPCinema on being awarded the best regional film Telugu award for #GHAZI… Keep thrilling us with your works…:) #NationalAwards.”

ALSO READ: Priya Sachdev shares an emotional message for Karisma Kapoor’s ex Sunjay Kapoor

Congratulations to our entire team of #Baahubali2 for being awarded the 'Best Popular Wholesome Entertainment Film' at the 65th #NationalAwards. Thanks to the committee for recognising our teams work in Action and Visual Effects categories as well… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 13, 2018

Congrats @RanaDaggubati, Sankalp and @PVPCinema on being awarded the best regional film Telugu award for #GHAZI… Keep thrilling us with your works…:) #NationalAwards — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 13, 2018

Rana also tweeted, “content is King!!” The most satisfying journeys and destinations I’ve had by being part telling these fantastic stories. Thanking the directors of these films @ssrajamouli and Sankalp for teaching me so much and making the process of filming so memorable .”

ALSO READ: One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest director Milos Forman passes away at 86

Thank you sir so much and congratulations again and again to you!! Thank you for teaching us so much in this process!! https://t.co/sKjdogsiTq — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 13, 2018

ALSO READ: October box collection day 1: Dan and Shiuli’s story collects Rs 5 crore

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App