J Mahendran passes away: Veteran director J Mahendran passes away at 79, suffering from major health issues admitted to a hospital in Chennai on March 27, get discharged but unable to survive. His last rites will be performed today evening at 5 pm. See how Twitterati's expressed their condolences.

J Mahendran passes away: Evergreen filmmaker J Mahendran passes away today morning. He aged 79, suffering from major health issues admitted to a hospital in Chennai on March 27, got discharged get unable to survive. The veteran director’s mortal remains will be kept for public homage at his residence in Chennai from 10 am today. His last rites will be performed today evening at 5 pm. He was survived by wife Jasmine, son John and two daughters Dimple and Anurita. Mahendran’s directorial movies made Superstar Rajinikanth noticeable, the director’s Mullum Malarum is a path-breaking film in Rajinikanth’s career, soared him new heights of success. Rajinikanth, who is adored like a demi-god in Tamil Nadu today, owns his success through Mahendran. See how twitterades expressed condolences.

To be honest, it was painful to see him donning the cloak of a conventional villain. May be, their intentions were good. But the road to hell is often paved with good intentions.Tamil cinema should grow up. #Mahendran — Narayanasamy S (@narayanasam) April 2, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear this..RIP #Mahendran sir. Rest in peace. don't forget your huge effort in tamil cinema sir🙏🙏🙏 @johnroshan pic.twitter.com/Ae6GGa6O6D — KTIT_CLUB (@Official_KTIT) April 3, 2019

Director Mahendran is known for delivering out several iconic films such as Uthiripookkal, Nenjathai Killadhe, Johnny and Kaali as well. Mahendran is regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of Tamil cinema and has influenced several filmmakers of the generations followed. Ir can be said, that his death is a great loss to the nation. A filmmaker like him is always immortal in every heart. Today, John Mahendran, son of the adept director, took to social media to share the heartbreaking news about the passing away of the ‘Nenjathai Killathey’ director.

Rest in peace sir. Thanks for all the classics! ❤ pic.twitter.com/Mj7Be2Kf8M — visual narratives (@VNarratives) April 2, 2019

The famous director started his career as a scriptwriter with the 1966 film Naam Moovar, he wrote the story and dialogues for classics like Thangappadhakkam and Aadu Puli Aatam before taking the directorial plunge with the Rajinikanth. His other collaborations with Rajinikanth in films like Johnny and Kai Kodukkum Kai is widely considered as the films that best showcased the actor in the Superstar. Mahendran helmed a total of 12 films after which, a took a break from cinema for almost a decade and made a come-back as an actor, welcomed warmly by al the audience.

Megastars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan paid their last respects to acclaimed south filmmaker J Mahendran, by marking their presence.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More