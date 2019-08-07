J Om Prakash passes away: Bollywood filmmaker and Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandfather J Om Prakash who passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2019 at 93 at Mumbai residence at 8 am was popularly known for directing movies such as Aap Ki Kasam, Aakhir Kyon?, Apna Bana Lo and many others.

Confirming the demise of his uncle, actor Deepak Parashar wrote that his dearest uncle Mr. J Om Prakash had passed away about an hour ago. So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji. Mr. Mohan Kumar in heaven. Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us. He also shared a throwback photograph.

My dearest uncle “Mr J Om Prakash”passed away about an hour ago 😞 So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji “Mr Mohan Kumar “in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/rRuODYcQ2Z — Deepak Parashar (@dparasherdp) August 7, 2019

His funeral will be held at Pawan Hans Vile Parle (West) in Mumbai at 12:30 pm on August 7.

Filmmaker and producer, J Om Prakash;’s contribution to Indian cinema is immense. From Rajesh Khanna’s Aap Ki Kasam, Aakhir Kyon? to Apna Bana Lo, Apnapan, several popular movie were directed by him and impressed everyone.

In the remembrance of him, here are ten movies which made him one of the best filmmakers of the industry.

Aap Ki Kasam (1974)

Aakhir Kyon? (1985)

Apna Bana Lo (1982)

Apnapan (1977)

Aasha (1980)

Arpan (1983)

Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993)

Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964)

Aas Ka Panchhi (1961)

Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966)

Hrithik Roshan who is closed to the maternal grandfather has multiple times spoken about his affection for him.

Previously in the year 2016, he had gifted the veteran filmmaker a luxury car.

Hrithik knew that his nana is very fond of a particular model of luxury model automobile brand (Mercedes Benz). So, he decided to surprise him after gifting him the same car. Hrithik Roshan asked him to come to his residence, and the brand new car was parked right outside the house.

