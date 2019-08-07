Hrithik Roshan's grandfather, veteran filmmaker, and producer J Om Prakash passes away at the age of 93. He was best known for his work with Rajesh Khanna in Aakhir Kyon?

J Om Prakash passes away: It is a sad day for all. Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away earlier this morning at the age of 93. Best known for his works like Arpan, Bhagwan Dada, Apnapan, Agnee, Aadmi Aur Apsara, Aas Pass and many more died at the age of 93.

The news of his demise was shared by Akshaye Rathi and then later was confirmed by actor Deepak Parashar. The two remembered the renowned director on twitter. Akshaye Rathi shared the tragic news with all ahs he wrote veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away this morning. May God bless him and his soul. Give his family the strength to cope with the loss. Condolences and rest in peace J Om Prakash.

Hrithik Roshan who is basking in the success of Super 30 in an interview shared some endearing pictures with his nana and called him his super teacher. He wrote My Nana who I lovingly call deda has taught me lessons at every stage of my life which now I share with my kids.

#MySuperTeacher – My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer. pic.twitter.com/TCw1qW3Bg0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 5, 2019

Veteran film maker #JOmPrakash ji has passed away this morning. May God bless his soul & give his family the strength to cope with the loss. Condolences to @RakeshRoshan_N ji @iHrithik & everyone the family. — Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) August 7, 2019

Actor Deepak Parashar, Mr. J Om Prakash passed away about an hour back, he wrote Mr. Mohan Kumar is in heaven! Their contributions to Indian Cinema is a gift they left behind for us! Took the pic a few months ago when we went to see him! Om Shanti.

My dearest uncle “Mr J Om Prakash”passed away about an hour ago 😞 So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji “Mr Mohan Kumar “in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/rRuODYcQ2Z — Deepak Parashar (@dparasherdp) August 7, 2019

Jay Om Prakash made his directorial debut with fit film Aao Ki Kasam starring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz. The film was a box office hit and the songs were composed by legendary R D Burman. He also directed successful Punjabi film Aasra Pyaar Da in 1983 and produced critically acclaimed box office hit Aandhi. Elected as the president of the Film Federation of India from 1995- 1996, Jay Om Prakash is known as J Om Prakash passed away today at the age of 93.

