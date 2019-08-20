Jaani Ve Jaani teaser: A new Punjabi song is about to add in your playlist as it is written by one and only writer Jaani, the writer has collaborated with B Praak for his new romantic song Jaani Ve Jaani, Watch the official Jaani Ve Jaani teaser.

Jaani Ve Jaani teaser: A man who gave words to your feeling in the form of songs like Qismat, Mann Bharrya, Hath Chumme, Naah, Soch and Kya Baat Ay is back with a bang Yes! we are talking about writer Jaani who collaborated with ace singer B Praak for his new song Jaani Ve Jaani.

Today the makers of the song released the official trailer of Jaani Ve featuring Jaani and B Praak. The video has been shot in the desert area which makes the song unique in its own way. The lyrics of the song, as usual, is too emotional and mesmerizing which will definitely be going to hit the right string of fans heart. The lyrics go like, Jaiyo re Jaiyo Inni Dur Chale Jaiyoo Kithe Nazar Na Aiyo Jaani ve. As the Jaani Ve teaser was posted on YouTube it got 1.5 million which clearly reflects that the song will hit the trending chart this month.

Watch the Jaani Ve Jaani teaser here:

On the professional, front Jaani wrote many famous songs like Soch, Saree Wali Girl, Taara, Jaguar,Naa Ji Naa, Paani, Horn Blow, Dard, Oscar, Gabroo, Backbone, Do You Know, Mann Bharya, Qismat, Gallan Teriyan, Nikle Currant, Kya Baat Ay, Pinjraa, Jaani Ve Jaani, Hawaa earlier had stormed the internet and got more than 50 million views no doubt the dapper is all set to break the record.

