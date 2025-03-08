Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

While there have been multiple occasions where they bumped into each other and ignored each other's presence, their latest attendance together at an event proved otherwise. 

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan


Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunited at IIFA 2025 quickly sending the Internet into a frenzy. The two were seen smiling and interacting with each other at the press conference of the mega Bollywood event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The former love birds looked comfortable in each other’s company. While there have been multiple occasions where they bumped into each other and ignored each other’s presence, their latest attendance together at an event proved otherwise.

The 2007 romantic drama Jab We Met remains a fan-favorite, with audiences still cherishing the chemistry between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film blends romance, comedy, emotions, and memorable music, making it a cult classic.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kareena’s portrayal of the lively and free-spirited Geet, alongside Shahid’s reserved yet charming character Aditya Kashyap, won over audiences. This year, the film celebrated 26 years since its release on October 26, 2007.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

Kareena Kapoor Khan Reflects on Jab We Met

In a recent interview with, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her journey with Jab We Met and how she almost didn’t take the role.

Kareena revealed that at the time, she was going through a career slump and wasn’t working for almost a year and a half as she was turning down major film offers. She was waiting for the right script but hadn’t yet come across a project that excited her.

“I was actually without work. I hadn’t worked in a year and a half because I was saying no to big films. I was not getting the kind of film that I wanted. Films weren’t working, so I decided to take a break,” Kareena shared.

Imtiaz Ali Wasn’t Well-Known Then

At the time, Imtiaz Ali was a relatively new director, having made only one film, Socha Na Tha. Kareena admitted that she hadn’t watched his debut movie and wasn’t familiar with his work.

“I think Imtiaz called Shahid and narrated the film. We didn’t even know Imtiaz because he had just made Socha Na Tha. I hadn’t seen the film, but I think Shahid had,” she added.

Despite her initial hesitation, Kareena’s decision to play Geet turned out to be a game-changer, making her character one of the most iconic in Bollywood history.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s journey with Jab We Met is a reminder that sometimes, the most unexpected opportunities lead to iconic performances. Even after 26 years, the film continues to hold a special place in Bollywood lovers’ hearts.

ALSO READ: Death Cause Revealed: Gene Hackman’s Wife Betsy Arakawa Died From This Deadly Virus With No Cure

Filed under

Shahid Kapoor shahid kareena IIFA

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

At Least 14 Killed and 37 Injured in Russian Missile Strike On Ukraine, Kyiv Says

At Least 14 Killed and 37 Injured in Russian Missile Strike On Ukraine, Kyiv Says

Fresh Trouble For SpiceJet: Insolvency Petitions Filed By Aircraft Lessors And Ex-Pilot

Fresh Trouble For SpiceJet: Insolvency Petitions Filed By Aircraft Lessors And Ex-Pilot

Shooting at Pub In Toronto’s Scarborough Leaves At Least Dozen Injured

Shooting at Pub In Toronto’s Scarborough Leaves At Least Dozen Injured

Varun Chakravarthy’s Stunning Comeback: From T20 World Cup Setback To Champions Trophy Heroics

Varun Chakravarthy’s Stunning Comeback: From T20 World Cup Setback To Champions Trophy Heroics

‘You’re Just A Troublemaker’: Us President Trump’s Response To Reporter’s Musk And Rubio Query

‘You’re Just A Troublemaker’: Us President Trump’s Response To Reporter’s Musk And Rubio Query

Entertainment

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor Snape In Harry Potter TV Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor

When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry? Actress Spills The Beans On Divorce Rumours

When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry? Actress Spills The Beans On Divorce Rumours

Lifestyle

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”