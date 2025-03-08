While there have been multiple occasions where they bumped into each other and ignored each other's presence, their latest attendance together at an event proved otherwise.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunited at IIFA 2025 quickly sending the Internet into a frenzy. The two were seen smiling and interacting with each other at the press conference of the mega Bollywood event.

The former love birds looked comfortable in each other’s company. While there have been multiple occasions where they bumped into each other and ignored each other’s presence, their latest attendance together at an event proved otherwise.

The 2007 romantic drama Jab We Met remains a fan-favorite, with audiences still cherishing the chemistry between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film blends romance, comedy, emotions, and memorable music, making it a cult classic.

Kareena’s portrayal of the lively and free-spirited Geet, alongside Shahid’s reserved yet charming character Aditya Kashyap, won over audiences. This year, the film celebrated 26 years since its release on October 26, 2007.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Reflects on Jab We Met

In a recent interview with, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her journey with Jab We Met and how she almost didn’t take the role.

Kareena revealed that at the time, she was going through a career slump and wasn’t working for almost a year and a half as she was turning down major film offers. She was waiting for the right script but hadn’t yet come across a project that excited her.

“I was actually without work. I hadn’t worked in a year and a half because I was saying no to big films. I was not getting the kind of film that I wanted. Films weren’t working, so I decided to take a break,” Kareena shared.

Imtiaz Ali Wasn’t Well-Known Then

At the time, Imtiaz Ali was a relatively new director, having made only one film, Socha Na Tha. Kareena admitted that she hadn’t watched his debut movie and wasn’t familiar with his work.

“I think Imtiaz called Shahid and narrated the film. We didn’t even know Imtiaz because he had just made Socha Na Tha. I hadn’t seen the film, but I think Shahid had,” she added.

Despite her initial hesitation, Kareena’s decision to play Geet turned out to be a game-changer, making her character one of the most iconic in Bollywood history.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s journey with Jab We Met is a reminder that sometimes, the most unexpected opportunities lead to iconic performances. Even after 26 years, the film continues to hold a special place in Bollywood lovers’ hearts.