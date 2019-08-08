Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi will hit the box office screens on Friday, August 9. The movie is a comedy-drama based on grooms kidnapping. Here are 5 things you need to know about the comedy film.

Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi is all set to hit silver screens on August 9. The upcoming movie is a romantic comedy directed by Prashant Singh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh. The movie is slated to release at the box office tomorrow.

Check out 5 things you need to know about the comedy-drama:

1. Jabariya Jodi is based upon the kidnapping of grooms which is a tradition in Bihar. The name of the film suggests the plot of the story. Jabariya Jodi means forced couples or couples who are forced to marry each other.

2. In the film, Sidharth will be seen playing the role of Abhay Singh who is a Bihari Thug and Pareeniti will be seen as Babli Yadav. It will be interesting t see Sid and Pari sharing the screen space again after their first collaboration tother Hasee Toh Phasee.

3. The movie also focuses on failed relationships and marriages which can be made better with understanding and putting efforts for each other. Parineeti plays the role of Sid’s love interest in the movie.

4. With the help of the movie, makers of the film are trying to showcase a real issue which is taking place in Bihar.

5. Jabariya Jodi is based on a true incident. The movie is 139 minutes and will definitely cheer up the audience with a new theme.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Parineeti are currently busy promoting the movie. Pari will be next seen Saina Nehwal’s biopic and Sid will be seen in Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App