Ishaqzaade actor Parineeti Chopra shared her breakup experience in a recent interview. She said she's thankful to experience a big heartbreak in the early phase of life as it helped her to deal with things maturely. Parineeti will be seen in upcoming release Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

In a recent interview, Parineeti revealed about her failed relationship with her ex. The actor did not reveal his name but sources say it could be director Charit Desai. The two started dating during the Dream Team Tour in 2016. Charit has worked as an assistant director in films like Teen Patti, Agneepath, Chandni Chowk To China and Rann.

The actor said she was very young at the time of breakup and it completely changed her in terms of maturity. It was the first time Pari faced rejection and it helped her a lot. She also added that she thanks God for making her experience this phase so early. Ishaqzaade actress asserted that she is not dating someone currently and whenever she does she will not hide it even though she believes in keeping her personal life to herself.

Talking about the film, Jabariya Jodi is based upon a ritual of groom kidnapping followed in Bihar. It is directed by Prashant Singh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. In the movie, Sidharth is seen playing the role Abhay Singh and Parineeti will be seen as Babli Yadav. The comedy-drama is set to release on August 9, 2016. Parineeti and Sid will be seen sharing the screen space again after their first movie together Hasee Toh Phasee.

