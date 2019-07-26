Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra enjoy fire paan: Jabariya Jodi actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra were recently spotted on the streets of Delhi (Connaught Place) and enjoyed the famous fir Paan, watch the video.

Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra enjoy fire paan: Actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to promote their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi and this time they came up with new marketing strategy by roaming around on the streets of Delhi and meeting their fans, recently the duo tried the Delhi’s famous fire Paan.

In the video, the Parineeti looked stylish in long green coat black dress and completed her look with a black leather belt, while Sidharth was donning a black printed shirt, denim and completed his look with a scarf (Gamchha) on it. Both were looking super awesome and we’re in a fun mood to make their fans go crazy.

Sidharth shared his experience and referred to it as it was too good and even Parineeti seemed to enjoy it. Recently Parineti Chopra shared there fire paan Video on her Instagram handle and captioned it, Sid likes paan. She didn’t they are a Jabariya Jodi. Also, FIRE paan? Ummm.

On the professional front, Parineeti is all set to please her fans by working in some big-budget films like Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, Saina Nehwal (biopic), Bhuj The Pride of India. While Sidharth to be seen in the film like Marjaavaan, Captain Vikram Batra Biopic, Dostana 2, Shotgun Shaadi, Prakash Jha’s Next, Mohit Suri’s Next, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. No doubt these young stars of Bollywood will going to bring a new era in the industry by showcasing some of the marvelous work and what more to say about there realistic acting.

