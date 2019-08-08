Jabariya Jodi can be game-changer movie for Sidharth Malhotra and Praneeti Chopra if the movie successfully impresses the audience.

Jabariya Jodi Box collection prediction: Film Jabariya Jodi starring Sidharth Malhotra and Praneeti Chopra finally set to hit the screen on this Friday i.e. August 9, 2019. The romantic drama film which was named titled Shotgun Shaadi earlier was earlier set to release on May 17, 2019, but due to clashes with other films, the filmmaker changed the release date of the movie.

Jabariya Jodi trailer has recieved a formal response from the viewer whereas songs has garnered a positive response. Jabariya Jodi is only the movie will be releasing this Friday and if we look at buzz and response of viewers our prediction is that movie will earn 5 to 6 crores at opening day.

Sidharth Malhotra’s previous movies Aiyaary, A Gentlemen, Baar Baar Dekho, are already gone flopped and Praneeti Chopra’s movies Meri Pyaari Bindu, Namaste England, also not worked well at the box office. So, it became very important for them to impress the audience. Well, we hope that the movie becomes game-changer for Sidharth Malhotra and Praneeti Chopra.

Sidharth Malhotra who did his Bollywood debut from the film Student of the Year, 2012 has been facing flops again and again, whereas actor Varun Dhawan debuted with the same film has achieved the title of hit factory of Bollywood.

Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Shailesh R Singh. The movie is based on forced marriages happens in Bihar. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra, Sanchet-Parampara. Whereas Tanishk Bagchi is also composing the music of Saaho starring Prabhas and Shradhha Kapoor, releasing on next Friday, August 15, 2019.

