Jabariya Jodi box-office collection Day 1: The much-awaited film Jabariya Jodi was released at the silver screens yesterday. The comedy-drama features Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. It was expected that the movie will earn around 5-6 crore on its opening day but it collected a total of Rs 3 crore till the evening. Even though makers of the film shifted the release date from August 2 to August 9 to avoid any competition still the movie failed to perform at the ticket window. It has earned less than Judgementall Hai Kya but more than Arjun Patiala which were released last month.

As per reports, Pari and Sid film’s earned Rs 2.50 crore in the morning and a sum of Rs 3 crore in the entire day. Apart from Jabariya Jodi, movies like Mushkil, Pranaam and Chicken Law Curry had no earning at the ticket window. Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal is set to hit the box office next week and it will make a major impact on the earning of Jabariya Jodi.

Talking about the film, Jabariya Jodi is a comedy-drama is based on a tradition of the kidnapping of grooms still prevalent in Bihar. In the film, Siddharth will be seen playing the role of Abhay who is a Bihari thug and Parineeti will be seen playing the character of his love interest Babli Yadav. The film is being appreciated by the people who have gone through the harsh reality of forceful marriage. The tradition is still followed in states like UP and Bihar.

On the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in action-drama film Marjaavaan with Tara Sutaria, Ritesh Deshmukh and Rakul Preet in supporting roles. Later, he will begin with the preparations of biographical film Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani. On the other hand, Parineeti is currently working on her next film Saina Nehwal biopic.

