Jabariya Jodi box office collection day 1: Bollywood actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra are currently much excited as their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi has hit the screens today. Together both the hardworking actors last appeared in rom-com film Hasee Toh Phasee and have reportedly collaborated after 5 years. The film is directed by Prashant Singh and also features Javed Jaffrey, Aparshakti Khurrana, Neeraj Sood and Sanjay Mishra in supporting roles.

The film is based on Sidharth Malhotra’s character Abhay Singh, who is a Bihari Thug and kidnaps grooms with his group of friends and force him to marry the bride without a dowry. It is predicted that the film is likely to open at Rs 5 crore on its opening day. The film has garnered mixed responses from the critics as well as fans and it is expected that the film might pick up pace in the first weekend depending on the content of the film.

The film has been making headlines since its inception. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on May 17 but to avoid clashes with other films, the makers finally decided to release the film on August 9.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in action-drama film Marjaavaan, helmed by Milap Zaveri with costars Tara Sutaria, Ritesh Deshmukh and Rakul Preet in supporting roles. Taking about the story, it is a violet and dramatic love story which will release on October 2, 2019. After finishing up the schedule of Marjaavan, Sidharth will begin with the preparations of biographical film Shershaah and will share the screens with Kabir Singh star Kiara Advani.

Shershaah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army Officer. The film will be directed by Vishnuvardhan and also features Sahil Vaid, Nalneesh Neel and Raj Tarun in supporting roles.

