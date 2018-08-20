Jabariya Jodi first look: The makers of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Jabariya Jodi has released the first poster of the film. In the poster, the duo can be seen rocking a desi-videshi look and posing for a selfie.

Get excited as the first poster of Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi is finally out. As the star-cast of the film start shooting for the film, the makers of the film on Friday, August 20 unveiled the first look of the film. Dressed in a yellow kurta and ripped denim styled with an embellished maroon half jacket, red scarf and brown boots, Siddharth can be seen looking in a completely different avatar than his previous few films.

Standing right opposite to him is Parineeti Chopra who can be seen channelling a glam look in a red and blue crop top paired with black palazzo and black leather jacket. However, what steals all the attention in the poster are the intriguing setting in the poster of the film. Right in the middle of Parineeti and Siddharth, one can spot a groom lying unconscious on a wedding couch while the background seems disorganised and tattered.

Helmed by Prashant Singh and bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures and Karma Media Entertainment, Jabariya Jodi will reunite the hit jodi who were last seen in Hasee Toh Phasee. Before the official annoucement, the film was titled as Shotgun Shaadi.

Speaking aboit the decision to change the title of the film, a source close to a leading daily revealed that the film is based on pakadwa vivaah which is why the makers thought of changing the name to Jabariya Jodi from Shotgun Shaadi. The writer of the film Sanjeev K Jha revealed the Parineeti-Sidharth-starrer is a rom-com around forced weddings that happen in the state of Bihar and other parts of the country.

