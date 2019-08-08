Jabariya Jodi: Makers of the film have decided to host a special screening for couples who have faced the harsh reality of forced marriage. This tradition is still prevalent in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The comedy-drama is set to release on Friday.

Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi will hit the silver screens on August 9. The comedy-drama is based on the kidnapping of grooms which is a ritual in Bihar. Directed by Prashant Singh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh is slated to release tomorrow.

According to reports, filmmakers will be hosting a special screening for couples who have gone through the same tradition of Pakadwa Shaadi. Director Prashant asserted in an interview that many couples who have faced the harsh reality of forced marriage approached them after the trailer of the movie was released. So the movie will be shown to them through a special screening.

During the shoot, the cast and crew of Jabariya Jodi met many such couples and they were thankful to the filmmakers for showcasing such weird social practice. The tradition is still practised in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and people might learn a lesson from the comedy-drama.

In the film, Sidharth will be seen playing the role of Abhay who is a Bihari Thug and Parineeti will be seen as his love interest playing the character of Babli Yadav. Fans are eagerly waiting for the comedy film. Jabariya Jodi has been in news since the time its trailer was released. Apart from that, fans are also liking the songs from the movie. The romantic comedy is expected to perform well at the ticket window.

