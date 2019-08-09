Jabariya Jodi movie review: Jabariya Jodi starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra has hit the silver screens this weekend. The film is enjoying a solo release. Read the review to know if it is worth your time and money.

There are three kinds of jodis in Bihar: Arranged Jodi, Love Jodi and Jabariya Jodi, says the lead character Abhay Singh (Sidharth Malhotra) in the beginning of the film. And by the middle of it, you feel like you have been made to watch the film in jabariya (forceful) style. Jabariya Jodi is set against the backdrop of Bihar where dowry is a prevalent practice. To tackle the same, our hero Abhay Singh, going by the swag with which he conducts himself, forcefully kidnaps grooms and arranges forceful marriages.

Parineeti Chopra as Babli Yadav is madly in love but soon realizes that her boyfriend isn’t interested in getting married to her. So, she beats him up in an open space, lands up in jail and is all over the news for her daring act. The duo eventually meet as one of the Jabariya weddings and fall in love but tables turn because Abhay is not interested in getting married. To make him hers, Parineeti plots a plan to kidnap him. (This isn’t a spoiler, the trailer says it all). What happens next, is 139 minutes of the film.

Both the actors try to pick up a Bihari accent, which is conveniently slipped under the carpet when it doesn’t seem necessary. However, Siddharth and Parineeti as Abhay and Babli have a sparkling chemistry, which we also saw in their last release Hasee Toh Phasee. This might also be the saving grace of the film.

Supported by a strong supporting cast like Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Javed Jaffrey, Neeraj Sood and Sheeba Chaddha, Jabariya Jodi has few of its high moments but it all drags down due to poor writing, especially in the second half. There are a lot of scenes, which do nothing, but to drag the film to boredom.

Apart from Zila Hilela and Macchardani, the rest of the songs seem out of the place. While the characters speak in Bihari accent, a song like Ki Honda Pyaar in Punjabi makes you question your own senses. With this, product placements of brands like Gas’O Fast and Manyavar is too apparent to be ignored. Overall, save your time and money this weekend. You can do without it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App