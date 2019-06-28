Jabariya Jodi new still: The makers of the upcoming film Jabariya Jodi have released a new still ahead of the trailer launch on July 1. Starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra, Jabariya Jodi revolves around the concept of forced marriages and groom kidnapping. The film will hit the silver screens on August 2.

Jabariya Jodi new still: After their mesmerising chemistry in 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee, Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are all set to charm the audience in their next film Jabariya Jodi. To raise excitement for the trailer launch on July 1, the makers of the film have released a new still featuring the lead pair.

Striking a romantic pose, Sidharth and Parineeti can be seen posing on a truck against the backdrop of several grooms that have been forcefully captured. Based on the concept of Pakadwa Shaadis that is an occurrence in heartland India, Sidharth will play the role of Abhay Singh while Parineeti Chopra will be seen as Babli Yadav. The romantic-comedy film is directed by Prashant Singh and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobhaa Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Karma Media & Entertainment and ALT Entertainment.

Along with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, Jabariya Jodi also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Chandan Roy and Gopal Dutt. According to the latest buzz, the makers of the film will also recreate popular Bhojpuri song Kashi Hile Patna Hile in the film and have roped in Elli Evram for the same.

A source told an entertainment portal that Jabariya Jodi is set in Bihar so the need to recreate a local song was felt by Ekta Kapoor. Touted as a fun song, the remake will feature nok jhok between Sidharth and Elli in a marriage procession. Earlier slated for a release on July 12, the film will now release on August 2 and clash with Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Varun Sharma’s film Khandaani Shafakhana.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App