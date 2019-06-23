Jabariya Jodi: Starring Parineti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles, the movie Jabariya Jodi will have the recreated version of Punjabi hit song Thekeya Te Nit Karke in the mega-budget film. More details awaited.

Jabariya Jodi: After Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani from Studnet of the Year 2 to Tamma Tamma to Laila Mai Laila, another 90s song is in line for a remake. Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s starrer Jabariya Jodi reportedly will have the recreated version of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Thekeya Te Nit Kharke.

According to various reports, the song Thekeya Te Nit Kharke will be recreated for a wedding sequence in the upcoming film starring Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra. It is also being said that even the trailer of the film will have a few glimpses from the new version of this Punjabi song and the trailer will be releasing soon as well.

Originally crooned by Ashok Masti and recreated by Honey Singh, the song is up for remake for the second time. Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra started shooting for the rom-com back in August 2018 and from time to time keep sharing posters and pictures on social media from the sets.

Take a look at the recreated version of the song from Honey Singh here:

Apart from Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra, the movie will also see Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaaferi and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.

The movie Jabariya Jodi has been produced by Ekta Kapoor and bankrolled under the banner Balaji Motion Picture and Shailesh Singh’s Karma media Net. The film is set to release on August 2, 2019.

