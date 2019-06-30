Jabariya Jodi: After Hasee Toh Phasee, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are all set for their next film Jabariya Jodi which is a comedy-drama film and will hit the silver screens on August 2, 2019. Recently, the lead stars announced that the trailer of the film will out tomorrow, July 1, 2019.

Jabraiya Jodi: Bollywood stars Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Jabraiya Jodi, which is among the highly anticipated films of the year. Some hours back, the lead stars of the film shared the first motion poster and also announced that the trailer of the film will be out on July 1. It is not the first time, when the two stars are sharing the screens together, earlier to this in the year 2014, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra appeared in Hasee Toh Phasee.

Reports reveal that Jabraiya Jodi revolves around the tradition of Pakadwa Shaadi where grooms are kidnapped in Bihar. In the film, Sidharth will play the role of Abhay who is a Bihari thug and Parineeti will play the role of Babli Yadav.

Jabariya Jodi is helmed by Prashant Singh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shailesh R Singh and Shobha Kapoor. The film will hit the silver screens on August 2, 2019. Apart from Sidharth and Parineeti, the film also features Javed Jaffrey, Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra and Sharad Kapoor in supporting roles. Moreover, Bollywood beauty Elli Avram will also appear in the film for an item number.

Have a look at the motion poster:

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is currently busy preparing for her upcoming project which is Saina Nehwal’s biopic. The actor is currently working on her Badminton skills and is regularly hitting badminton courts for sessions. Not only this, but the actor will also appear in the Hindi version of The Girl On Train. Moreover, Sidharth is also busy shooting for his films like Marjaavan and Shershaah.

