Jabariya Jodi promo: A promo of the upcoming film Jabariya Jodi was shared today by co-producer of the film Ekta Kapoor on her social media. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in main roles and is slated to release on August 2.

Jabariya Jodi promo: Producer Ekta Kapoor recently shared a promo on her Instagram of upcoming film Jabariya Jodi which she has recently co-produced. The film features Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the main lead and the plot of the movie is based on Pakadwa Shaadi which is a popular ritual of Bihar state.

Jabariya Jodi is a comedy-drama slated to release on August 2, 2019. Fans are really excited to see Sidharth and Parineeti on the big screen again after sharing the screen space in movie Hasee Toh Phasee. In the movie, Sidharth plays the role of Abhay Singh and Parineeti will be seen as Babli Yadav. Makers of the film released the trailer a few days back and it has created a lot of buzz among the fans.

The movie is directed by Prashant Singh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R. Singh. Apart from Sidharth and Parineeti, the film features Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Jaaved Jaaferi in supporting roles.

Watch the promo here:

Meanwhile, Student Of The Year actor Sidharth will be seen acting in Marjaavaan and Shershaah. On the other hand, Parineeti is currently working on Saina Nehwal’s biopic. Both the actors were seen promoting their film a few days back on the dance reality show Dance India Dance season 7. Watch the trailer here:

