Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are all set to appear in their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. In the film, the lead stars Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth will be sharing the screens after 5 years after the film Hasee Toh Phasee, in the year 2014. Earlier the movie was supposed to release in May, but later it got delayed to July 12. Recently, the producer of the film, Ekta Kapoor revealed that the film will release on August 2.

A source close to the makers has revealed that the promo of the film will release in the next week. The makers are planning to launch the trailer in a grand way for the fans on July 1. In a small interview, Sidharth revealed that the film is very close to his heart and moreover, the character is very different. It seems that the entire cast is much excited for the film and are leaving no stone unturned to make the film a hit.

The film will be the second collaboration of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra and the duo is much excited for the film. The shoot of the film began last year in the month of August. Apart from Parineeti and Sidharth, the film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Jaaved Jaaferi and Chandan Roy Sanyal in supporting roles.

The film is directed by Prashant Singh and is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Shailesh R. Singh. The music of the film is handled by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra, and Irshad Kamil.

