Jabariya Jodi: Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra's Jabriya Jodi will be releasing soon. The actor is leaving no stone unturned in promotions for the film. Meanwhile, several reports are doing the rounds on the Internet where the plot and the characterisation of Sidharth Malhotra has been discussed.

Recently, as per sources, Sidharth Malhotra spoke about the character do the film. In an interview to a leading daily, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about the characterisation of the role. He said that his role is based on a Bihari boy.

While speaking to a leading daily, he said that role is based on a desi avatar. Essaying a role of a Bihari boy will be a different experience to catch on a certain body language. It requires to put the accent correct with the right punches.

Jabariya Jodi is a film based on the idea of Pakadwa Shaadi, wherein men are captured randomly. The grooms are being captured from a number of districts. They are married to brides at gunpoint, in Bihar.

As per reports, Sidharth Malhotra prepared for his character after having meetings with the head of the groom kidnapping business from Bihar.

The film features Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Based on a love saga, the movie is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh. The movie is slated to release on August 2, 2019.

