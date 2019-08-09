Much awaited film Jabariya Jodi starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra was released today. Jabariya Jodi is a romantic comedy based on the tradition of groom kidnapping in Bihar. This ritual is still followed in Indian states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. It is directed by Prashant Singh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh.
In the movie, Sidharth is seen playing the role of Abhay Singh who is a Bihari thug and Parineeti will be seen as his love interest, Babli Yadav. Makers of the film showcase the issue which is still prevalent in some states of India. Jabariya Jodi means couples who are asked to marry each other forcefully.
Talking about the success of the film, Sid and Pari’s starrer has been receiving a positive response from fans and film critics. Many celebs and fans took to Twitter and shared their views about the movie. It is expected that the movie will earn a decent business at the box office and will continue to shine at the ticket window this weekend.
Meanwhile, Sid will be seen in Shershaah next opposite Kiara Advani and Parineeti will be seen in Saina Nehwal’s biopic. The actors were seen together in their first movie Hasee Toh Phasee. Makers of the film had organized a special screening for the couples who have gone through the harsh reality of forceful marriage.