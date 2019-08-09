Jabariya Jodi social media reaction: Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's romantic comedy Jabariya Jodi was released today. The movie has received positive reviews from fans and film critics so far. Here are some social media reactions from fans.

Much awaited film Jabariya Jodi starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra was released today. Jabariya Jodi is a romantic comedy based on the tradition of groom kidnapping in Bihar. This ritual is still followed in Indian states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. It is directed by Prashant Singh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh.

In the movie, Sidharth is seen playing the role of Abhay Singh who is a Bihari thug and Parineeti will be seen as his love interest, Babli Yadav. Makers of the film showcase the issue which is still prevalent in some states of India. Jabariya Jodi means couples who are asked to marry each other forcefully.

Talking about the success of the film, Sid and Pari’s starrer has been receiving a positive response from fans and film critics. Many celebs and fans took to Twitter and shared their views about the movie. It is expected that the movie will earn a decent business at the box office and will continue to shine at the ticket window this weekend.

#JabariyaJodi is a light hearted easy-breezy entertainer by @balajimotionpic. It doesn’t aim to be exemplary and does ride on Bollywood cliches. What shines most is @SidMalhotra, a balanced act without going overboard despite a colourful character. One ⭐️ just for him. ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) August 9, 2019

Loved watching #JabariyaJodi.it was a laughter riot🤣👌🏼

Comedy with Sensible sense of humour.@SidMalhotra did a great job as a Bihari Bahubali🔥@ParineetiChopra is beautiful as babli😍@jaavedjaaferi, @Aparshakti and everyone did great job as supporting cast👏

MUST WATCH

3.5/5* — Rizwan (@RizwanSRKian) August 8, 2019

So finally watched #JabariyaJodi . I have been waiting to see @SidMalhotra on big screen from a long time and guess what he makes a smashing comeback. The movie has some hilarious dialogues, Outstanding performances and clever writing and direction. 4⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ . 1/2 — Pranav12 (@Moviecritics3) August 8, 2019

Movie Review : #JabariyaJodi

Outstanding story, the performance of @SidMalhotra is Speechless , first half is phenomenal but 2nd half bit a slow.

Rate – 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌠(3.5/5)

*** FULLY ENTERTAINING *** pic.twitter.com/Y24vHlkNyT — Afroj Hussain (@AfrojHussain6) August 8, 2019

Just watched #JabariyaJodi here at VOX Sharjah.. Awesome entertainer by #prashantsingh @sidpmalhotra you've just nailed your character !@ParineetiChopra looked too pretty ! Nice performance !@jaavedjaaferi One liners were fantastic..

Full Paisa vasool movie.#sharjah pic.twitter.com/AQiPpHT2d9 — Johnny Bravo (@adnanzakirali44) August 8, 2019

I looked at some cinemas of Bihar 💪💪 #JabariyaJodi. It's already superb pic.twitter.com/Ua8T6f61EF — JUNIOR SIDHARTH MALHOTRA (@Ranjanbharwaz1) August 7, 2019

#JabariyaJodi.. @SidMalhotra is impressive as Abhay Singh in this romcom.. @Aparshakti and @imsanjaimishra sir, you both are such an entertainer.. always a delight to watch.. All the best team.. 👍 — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) August 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Sid will be seen in Shershaah next opposite Kiara Advani and Parineeti will be seen in Saina Nehwal’s biopic. The actors were seen together in their first movie Hasee Toh Phasee. Makers of the film had organized a special screening for the couples who have gone through the harsh reality of forceful marriage.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App