Jabariya Jodi song Dhoonde Akhiyaan: The much-awaited song from the movie Jabariya Jodi is out now! Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra in lead role is a sure shot romantic single of the year! see video

Jabariya Jodi song Dhoonde Akhiyaan: The third single Dhoonde Ankhiyaan from the action drama and romantic movie is set to release today. Set against the backdrop Pakadwa Shaadis, which means kidnapping groom and getting them to marry you at gunpoint has been directed by Prashant Singh and bankrolled under the banner Balaji Motion pictures, ALT entertainment, and Karma Media and entertainment.

The trailer of the film was loved by all and everyone expects it to be a fun ride! In the movie Sidharth Malhotra will play the role of Abhay Singh a Bihar thug, Parineeti Chopra will be seen as Babli Yadav. Apart from them the movie also stars Javed Jaffrey as Abhay’s father, Sanjay Mishra as Babli’s father, Aparshkati Khurrana as Balbir, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Neeraj Sood, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Arfi Lamba, and many more.

The first two singles from the film- Khadke Glassy and Zilaa Hilela were loved by all and are currently ruling the list. Khadke Glassy has been crooned by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Ashok Mastie, and Jyotica Tangri. Whereas, Zilla Hilela stars Elli Avram in the item song. Balaji Motion Pictures about an hour back shared another motion poster from their upcoming song- Dhoonde Akhiyaan. The song has been crooned by Yasser Desai, Altamash Faridi and music has been given by Tanishk Bagchi. Take a look at the tweet here:

Balaji Motion Pictures yesterday took to their twitter handle to share the news of the song Dhoonde Ankhiyaan releasing today. In the motion posters shared by the channel, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are on a bike and Parineeti Chopra is hugging Sidharth Malhotra from behind. The caption on the poster read a- The love song is about to make your hearts flutter!

Take a look at the other two hit songs from the movie here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App