Jabariya Jodi song Ki Honda Pyaar: The fifth single Ki Honda Pyaar from Jabariya Jodi is out! Crooned by Arjit Singh, penned by Raj Shekhar and music has been given by Vishal Mishra. The five-minute twenty-two-second song is an emotional rollercoaster with heart-wrenching lyrics starring Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.

Jabariya Jodi is an upcoming Hindi language action romantic comedy film which is based on groom kidnapping prevalent in Bihar. Sidharth Malhotra will be playing the role of Abhay Singh who is a Bihari thug in the film, Parineeti Chopra will play the role of Babli Yadav, Javed Jaffrey as Abhsay’s father, Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Neeraj Sood, Arfi Lamba, and many more stars.

The movie has been helmed by Prashant Singh, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Shailesh R Singh, and written by Sanjeev K Jha. The music of the film is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra, Sachet Parampara with lyrics being penned by Raj Shekhar, Rashmi Virag, Shabbir Ahmed, Kummar, Tanishk Bagchi and the background music has been scored by Joel Crasto.

This heart-wrenching song in the voice of Arijit Singh will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions. #KiHondaPyaar video out today.#JabariyaJodi@SidMalhotra @ParineetiChopra @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @ShaaileshRSingh @shantpraji #ArijitSingh @rajshekharis @VishalMMishra pic.twitter.com/6k1hu1nQ2w

— BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) July 24, 2019

The music video begins with childhood memories of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. Posted a few minutes back on the Zee Music company youtube channel, the song has crossed more than 10k views in such mere minutes. The first song was Khadke Glassy sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, followed by Zilla Hilela, Dhoondhe Akhiyaan and the fourth single was Khwabfaroshi crooned by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur.

