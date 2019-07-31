Jabariya Jodi song Machhardani audience and celebrity reaction: Ahead of its much anticipated release on August 9, the makers of the film Jabariya Jodi starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra have released a new song titled Macchardani. The song has received a thumbs up on social media.

After charming everyone with their adorable chemistry in Hasee To Phasee, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to return on the big screen with their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. Based against the backdrop of groom kidnapping, the makers of the film have been leaving no stone unturned to raise excitement for the film. Ahead of its big release on August 9, a new song titled Macchardani has been released, which is unlike any other wedding number.

With quirky lyrics, a love triangle and on-screen charm of the lead pair, Machhardani is winning hearts on social media. Fans are going gaga over the duo and cannot seem to have enough of their on-screen romance. While enough is said about Parineeti and Sidharth, Aparshakti Khurrana is also impressive in the song.

Sung by Vishal Mishra and Jyotika Tangri, Macchardani has been penned by Raj Shekhar while the music is by Vishal Mishra. One of the users on Twitter has said that they are listening to the song on loop while another has said that Macchardani song is awesome, colourful and very enegetic. The lead pair also rocked the dance floor.

Take a look at the audience and celebrity reaction of Jabariya Jodi’s song Macchardani:

Best wedding song of the year #Macchardani — daydreamer (@DreamerAyushi) July 31, 2019

Loved this amazing song #macchardani and @SidMalhotra your dance steps are awesome first class !! #macchardanioutnow #jabariyajodi — Kishan Gojiya (@K1shan_8) July 31, 2019

Helmed by Prashant Singh and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shailesh R Singh and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Karma Media & Entertainment and ALT Entertainment, Jabariya Jodi also stars Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurrana, Ruslaan Mumtaz in key roles. Earlier slated for a release on August 2, 2019, the film has now been postponed to August 9, 2019.

