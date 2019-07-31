Jabariya Jodi song Machhardani: The makers of the much-anticipated film Jabariya Jodi recently released another track titled Machhardani. The song is among the most unusual wedding tracks that feature Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra. Watch the video here

Jabariya Jodi song Machhardani: Bollywood actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. The rom-com is among the highly anticipated films which will hit the silver screens on August 9. To incite the audience, the makers have recently released another track titled Machhardani. The song is among the quirky compositions of Vishal and is penned by Raj Shekhar. Further, the folk lyrics of the song is written by Brindani Mishra.

Together, it can be called one the unusual wedding songs of the year. In the song, both Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra are looking adorable shaking their leg in traditional attires. The song is sung by Vishal Mishra and Jyotica Tangri and is currently creating a buzz on the Internet.

As per reports, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra will be collaborating after 5 years after the film Hasee Toh Phasee of 2014. Talking about the film, It is based on a tradition of kidnapping the groom which is much prevalent in Bihar. In the film, Sidharth plays the role of Bihari thug Abhay Singh and Parineeti plays the role of Babli Yadav. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Ruslaan Mumtaz and Sharad Kapoor in supporting roles.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is also gearing up for his next Marjaavaan, which is an action drama. The film is helmed by Milap Zaveri and will share the screens with Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria, Ritesh Deshmukh in lead roles. The film centres around a violent and dramatic love story and will hit the screens on October 2.

After completing the schedule for Marjaavaan, the actor will commence with the shoot for biographical film Shershaah which is directed by Vishnuvardhan and is written by Sandeep Srivastava. In the film, Sidharth will play the role of Captain Vikram Batra and will share the screens with Kiara Advani and Shishir Sharma.

