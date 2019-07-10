Jabariya Jodi: After inciting the audience with the trailer and the first song, the makers of Jabariya Jodi will release the second song titled UP Hile Zille Hile tomorrow. Recently, the lead actor opened up about the song and revealed that it is the remake of Bhojpuri song Ara Hile Chapra Hile Baliya Hilela.

Jabariya Jodi: Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are all set for their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. Together both the actors are much excited for their film as both of them will be collaborating after 5 years as they last appeared in Hasee Toh Phasee in 2014. The lead star Sidharth Malhotra revealed that the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi which is a remake of Bhojpuri song Ara Hile Chapra Hile Baliya Hilela.

Reports reveal that the song has the flavour of Patna, Bihar and in order to do justice with it, the makers will release the song at Navrang Cinema in Mumbai tomorrow. The original song is sung by Manna Dey from Bhojpuri film Kashi Hile Patna Hile.

Talking about the song, it reveals Sidharth’s character in the film just like he did in his debut film Kukkad. The film Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of kidnapping of grooms in Bihar which is called Pakadwa Vivah. The film will hit the silver screens on August 2. In this practice, the grooms are abducted by the bride’s family members and force him to marry the bride without a dowry.

Jabariya Jodi will be the second collaboration of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra and will hit the silver screens on August 2, 2019. The action rom-com film is directed by Prashant Singh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh.

